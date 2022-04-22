IPL 2022: Jos Buttler scores second century on the trot, joins Shikhar Dhawan in elite list

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler has been in exceptional form in IPL 2022. Having already scored two centuries so far in this season, the Englishman added more runs to his season-tally by bringing up his third ton of the 15th season (fourth overall). With another triple-figure knock, in RR's face-off versus Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday evening (April 22), Buttler joined Punjab Kings' (PBKS) opener, Shikhar Dhawan, in an elite list. Buttler is now only the second batsman in IPL history to have scored a second successive ton. Dhawan attained the feat in IPL 2020 while representing the DC franchise.

For the unversed, Buttler had returned with a magnificent 103 in RR's previous encounter, versus the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (April 18). Talking about the RR-DC clash, Rishabh Pant & Co. opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Nothing clicked for Delhi, despite a good start in the first few overs, as Buttler-Devdutt Padikkal took on the Delhi bowlers and never allowed them to stage a recovery. The opening pair took on the likes of Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Khaleel Ahmed as Delhi fielders were also not impressive. Buttler entered the three-figure mark in the 16th over with a flurry of boundaries under his belt. This is the Englishman's third century of IPL 2022. Thus, he is only one hundred away from equalling Virat Kohli's tally, who still holds the record for most tons in a single season (4 in IPL 2016).

List of players with three or more IPL centuries

Virat Kohli - 4 (2016)

Jos Buttler - 3 (2022)

Jos Buttler's centuries in IPL 2022

100 (68) vs Mumbai Indians

103 (61) vs Kolkata Knight Riders

116 (65) vs Delhi Capitals -- striking at 178.46 with 9 fours and an equal number of sixes

Buttler is the Orange Cap holder, with already close to 500 runs (491) at an average of 81.83 and strike rate of 161.51.

Courtesy Buttler's ton, Padikkal's 35-ball 54 and Samson's blistering 19-ball 46*, RR have posted a mammoth 222/2 in 20 overs; the highest total of the season. Will DC chase a record total? Only time will tell...