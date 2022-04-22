Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma need a six-month break: Pietersen comes out in support of India's under-fire duo

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have had an ordinary run in IPL 2022 so far. While the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has amassed only 119 runs at 19.83 and a strike rate of 123.95 in seven outings, Mumbai skipper Rohit has 114 runs in an equal number of outings, at an average of less than 20.

Kohli fell for a golden duck in RCB's 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last encounter whereas Team India and MI captain Rohit departed for a two-ball duck in his side's three-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 33 of IPL 2022, on Thursday evening (April 21). In this way, he now also has most ducks in IPL history (14). Thus, both the Indian superstar batters have been far from their best. In addition, Kohli has played 100th successive innings, across formats, without a triple-figure score. Thus, the two batters' form is a concern for Team India going forward.

In a column with Betway, former England captain Kevin Pietersen came in support of Kohli and Rohit and further pointed out that these players have been cooked up by their national board. "Whereas Jos Buttler benefitted from a break during England's Test series in the West Indies, you've had the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow playing all formats and living in bubbles for months on end,” Pietersen said.

"That is not any way to maximise world-class talent. They've churned out money for their boards by fulfilling most matches in every format in the last couple of years and, as star players, they are under constant pressure with millions of people watching them,” Pietersen further added. "The cricket schedule is crazy. Even as a commentator, I’m working flat out. But, clearly, I’m not under the pressure that these guys are,” Pietersen argued.

"Honestly, I think these guys need a six-month break. Getaway to the US, to London, to wherever elsewhere travel is unrestricted. Clear your head, come back and rack up the runs again. It's unrealistic, but it would do some of these guys the world of good," Pietersen further opined.

It will be interesting to see how RCB uses Kohli for the rest of IPL 2022 whereas Rohit-starrer MI are on the brink of an early elimination. If Mumbai doesn't qualify, it will make sense for the franchise to rest Rohit so that he can rediscover his form going forward. Rohit has had runs for India in the recent past, however, it seems he also needs some time off in a year comprising T20 World Cup, to be held later this year in Australia.