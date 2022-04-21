IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma achieves unwanted record with most ducks after 2-ball dismissal in MI-CSK clash

Rohit Sharma's woeful run in IPL 2022 continued on Thursday evening (April 21). With Mumbai Indians (MI) back against the wall in the ongoing season, with six back-to-back defeats, the five-time winners expected skipper Rohit to give them a good start after Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opted to bowl first at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Nonetheless, CSK's Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Rohit on the very second delivery of the game. Rohit mistimed a flick and gave a sitter to Mitchell Santner stationed at mid-on to be dismissed for a two-ball duck. Thus, he attained an unwanted record in this process. The MI captain Rohit now has the most ducks (14) in the cash-rich league. Before the fixture, Rohit was tied with former MI player Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh but has now surpassed all to take the top spot in the unwanted list.

Most ducks in IPL

Rohit Sharma - 14*

Piyush Chawla - 13

Harbhajan Singh - 13

Mandeep Singh - 13

Parthiv Patel - 13

After Rohit's dismissal, MI further slipped to 23 for 3 and 47 for 4 courtesy of Mukesh's opening spell (3-0-19-3). Riding on Tilak Verma's 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav's 32 and cameos from Kieron Pollard-Jaydev Unadkat, Mumbai posted a modest 155-7 in 20 overs. In reply, CSK have lost a few quick wickets as Rohit & Co. are desperate to make it tougher for the Yellow Army and earn a maiden win in IPL 2022.