Updated IPL 2022 points table after Delhi Capitals versus Rajasthan Royals clash

Match 34 of the IPL 2022 edition saw the one-time winners and third-ranked Rajasthan Royals (RR) face the sixth-positioned Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday evening (April 22). The match was shifted from Pune to Mumbai in the wake of Covid cases in the Delhi camp. Before the start of the game, Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting's family member had also tested positive, forcing the Aussie to be in isolation for five days.

Talking about the contest, Pant-led Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first at the iconic stadium. Nonetheless, they were in for a leather hunt despite conceding only 26 runs in the first four overs. Jos Buttler's 116, his third ton of the season and second on the trot, Devdutt Padikkal's 54 and skipper Sanju Samson's 19-ball 46* propelled RR to a mammoth 222/2 in 20 overs; the highest total of the season.

In reply, DC were in the chase courtesy a rapid start from David Warner (28) - Prithvi Shaw (37). Rishabh Pant (44) also got his eye in before falling against the run of play. Lalit Yadav (37) and Rovman Powell (36) kept the big hits coming before DC fell 15 behind in the tall run-chase. With this win, RR have joined Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at 10 points and also reclaimed the top spot.

Here's a look at the points table after DC vs RR clash:

After this, RR face RCB in their next clash, which will take place on April 26 at the MCA Stadium, Pune. They had lost to Bengaluru in a close encounter earlier in the season.