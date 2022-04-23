IPL 2022: Will Faf du Plessis make changes? Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted XI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to continue their winning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The Faf du Plessis-led side has won their previous two matches against Delhi Capitals and debutants Lucknow Super Giants.

Faf led the team by example against LSG as he scored a brilliant 96 off 64 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and two sixes. A number of LSG batsmen did get good starts during the run chase but a four-wicket haul from Josh Hazlewood was enough to claim the victory for the RCB franchise.

Also read | Pant, Shardul fined, coach Amre banned for one game after no-ball controversy

With 10 points from seven matches, RCB are third in the IPL table because of a comparatively lower net run rate and it seems unlikely that they will be tinkering with their winning combination.

The youngster Anuj Rawat will be aiming to find his form as he is expected to open the batting with skipper Faf once again with superstar Virat Kohli coming at his usual No 3 spot in the lineup.

Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai and Dinesh Karthik are the pillars of the RCB middle order with Karthik scoring runs towards the end of the innings at an explosive strike rate of over 205.

Also read | IPL 2022: Buttler scores second century on trot, joins Dhawan in elite list

Shahbaz Ahmed will be an all-rounder option and the second spinner alongside Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga. In the pace attack, Josh Hazlewood is expected to partner the Indian duo of Harshit Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted XI: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj