IPL Retention: RR release five overseas players, retain core names ahead of mini auction

Rajasthan Royals (RR), the IPL 2022 runners-up, have retained their core players ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction, set to be held on December 23. While sharing their list of retained and released players, the one-time winners have retained superstars such as captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and some promising Indian talents but have let go of as many as five players from the released list (comprising nine names overall).

The likes of Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen are some known international names who have been released after not having a consistent run in the IPL 2022 edition. They will be in need of some quality all-rounders in the forthcoming mini auction and some handy backups.

For now, RR have a well-oiled bowling line-up and some handy batters but will need the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag to deliver so that the pressure doesn't fall up on Yashasvi Jaiswal, Samson and Buttler.

Players released: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka



Purse remaining: INR 132 million (INR 13.2 crore)

Players acquired via trades: None

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Current squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa