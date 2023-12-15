IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya to take over captaincy reign from Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians in major overhaul
Story highlights
Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians on the deadline day of the trade window will take over from Rohit Sharma, who successfully led the franchise to five IPL titles during his stint as the skipper of the side. He now joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Ricky Ponting to lead the record IPL champions.
Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians on the deadline day of the trade window will take over from Rohit Sharma, who successfully led the franchise to five IPL titles during his stint as the skipper of the side. He now joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Ricky Ponting to lead the record IPL champions.
Hardik Pandya is all set to lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a major overhaul of the franchise. Hardik, who returned to Mumbai on the deadline day of the trade window, will take over from Rohit Sharma, who successfully led the franchise to five IPL titles during his stint as the skipper of the side. He now joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Ricky Ponting to lead the record IPL champions.
To new beginnings. Good luck, #CaptainPandya 💙 pic.twitter.com/qRH9ABz1PY— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 15, 2023
Panyda reign at Mumbai Indians
The announcement on Friday (Dec 15) came as a big surprise for the cricket fraternity after Rohit decided to step down from his role as captain. Pandya, on the flip side, will look to succeed the successful stint of Rohit having led Gujarat Titans in the previous two seasons. Interestingly, his first year with GT saw him lead them to glory after beating Rajasthan Royals in the final of the 2022 tournament. Hardik also acts as deputy to Rohit on the Indian cricket team but is currently nursing an injury.
More to Follow...