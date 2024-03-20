IPL 2024: Former Aussie spinner backs DC batter Prithvi Shaw to return to form under Ricky Ponting

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has backed Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw to do well in the upcoming IPL 2024 season, which kicks off on March 22 (Friday). Shaw has been a part of the DC franchise since IPL 2018, when it was known as the Delhi Daredevils. However, he hasn't had a great time in the tournament since 2021. In the last edition, the right-hander only managed 106 runs in eight matches at an average of 13.25 and a strike-rate of 124.71. He was later dropped from the playing XI. Hogg, however, feels Shaw will return to his best under coach Ricky Ponting.

On his YouTube channel, Hogg said, "Ponting will firstly address Prithvi Shaw's form. He is not living up to his expectations at the moment. He has got to change the way he goes about his business, he has got to gain confidence."

He further added, "Ponting will be really working on that (Shaw's form) with his strategy for the first six overs. If he can turn things around and compliment Warner, then the middle order can come into play."

Shaw is coming into the IPL after Mumbai's title win in the recently-concluded 2023/24 Ranji Trophy season. The 24-year-old amassed 451 runs in six games at an average of 50.11, including a hundred. He will look to play fearless brand of cricket, along with dashing opening partner David Warner, and ensure DC get off to flying starts this season. Under Rishabh Pant, DC open their campaign on March 23 versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali.

The forthcoming edition starts on Friday (March 22) evening with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai.