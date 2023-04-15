IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak help RCB crush struggling Delhi Capitals by 23 runs

Seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up three wickets on debut, while Virat Kohli slammed his third fifty this season as RCB crushed already struggling Delhi side by 23 runs on Saturday in Bengaluru. Riding on yet another team performance, RCB bounced back from the close loss at the hands of LSG the other night to add two important points to the kitty.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, RCB began superbly, with both openers finding gaps at will. While the aggressor Faf du Plessis, departed on a quick-fire 22, the former captain Virat Kohli stood his ground and completed his third half-century of the season. With this, he entered record books as he became the first batter in IPL history to score 2500 plus runs at a single venue – M Chinnaswamy, in this case.

Glenn Maxwell smashed a few shots too, while left-handed Mahipal Lomror was also impressed with a couple of sixes. With wickets tumbling during the middle overs, RCB’s momentum suffered a dent as they managed to post 174 for six in 20 overs.

For the nth time this season, Delhi Capitals got off to the worst possible start as they lost three wickets for just two runs inside the first three overs. David Warner and Manish Pandey tried saving Delhi’s sinking ship but fell prey to Vijaykumar Vyshak’s game-changing spell. The right-arm seamer picked up three wickets for 20 runs, including big scalps in Warner (19) and batter in form Axar Patel (21).

Manish Pandey's innings was the only silver-lining during Delhi’s innings as he returned to form with 50 off 38 balls, including five fours and a six. Other than him, none of the batters showed up, as Delhi lost its fifth straight match in IPL 2023 by 23 runs.