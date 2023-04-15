IPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Record-breaker Virat Kohli unlocks another achievement, creates history at M Chinnaswamy

Former RCB captain and star player Virat Kohli scored his third fifty of IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. In the process, he also became the first batter to complete 2500 plus runs at a single venue – M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru. The run-machine Kohli broke several records as he provided his team with a brilliant start in the first innings.

After being asked to bat first, Faf du Plessis and Kohli stitched a 42-run stand for the first wicket, with the skipper scoring 22 off 16 balls. When Kohli crossed the 11-run-mark, he became the first batter in the league’s history to complete 2500 plus runs at a single venue.

With his third half-century in four matches this season, Virat completed his 47th fifty in IPL - and is third on the list of most fifties in this cash-rich league after David Warner (57) and Shikhar Dhawan (49). It was also Kohli’s 23rd fifty at his home stadium.

Meanwhile, during his stay at the crease on a Saturday afternoon, Kohli hit six fours and a six and got out to Lalit Yadav off a full-toss on a well-made 34-ball 50. Following his departure, Glenn Maxwell smashed a few blows too, but fell soon after to DC’s star spinner Kuldeep Yadav on 26 from 18 balls.

Veteran India batter Dinesh Karthik continued his poor run as he departed on a first-ball duck. Later, thanks to a handy partnership between Shahbaz Ahmed and Anuj Rawat, RCB managed a fighting total of 174 for six in 20 overs.

In this season so far, the Bangalore-based team has won just won match and lost two, with Virat performing in almost all of them. His best performance so far came against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the first game, where he scored an unbeaten 82 while chasing at M Chinnaswamy.