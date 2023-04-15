Jasprit Bumrah resumes rehab in NCA following back surgery, BCCI also provide update on Shreyas Iyer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Saturday, provided the latest medical update on the injured pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer. As per the statement released by the board’s secretary Jay Shah, Bumrah had recently undergone back surgery in New Zealand and following prescribed rest for six weeks, the seamer has resumed training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Friday.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer is also scheduled to have surgery on his lower back next week, and after remaining under the surgeon’s care for approx. two weeks later, he will also reach the NCA and begin his rehab.

BCCI’s statement read,

Medical Update: Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer

“Mr Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful, and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday.

Mr Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation.”

Meanwhile, pace spearhead Bumrah has been out of action since September last year due to a back issue and has missed all major tournaments, including the 2022 Asia Cup, the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and the Border-Gavaskar series. While he returned in contention for selection for the home series against Sri Lanka early this year, the reoccurrence of back pain held back his comeback.

He also got ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023 and the 2023 WTC final that follows; moreover, he is unlikely to return to competitive cricket until the 50-over World Cup, scheduled to start in October.