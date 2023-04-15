IPL 2023: Went out there with 'I don't care' mentality - Harry Brook opens up on stunning hundred for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad starlet Harry Brook has opened up on his stunning maiden century for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after helping his side to a comprehensive win. Playing against hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens, Brook became the first batter to score a ton in the season and helped SRH register their second win of the season.

Harry Brook, turning out to be the 𝗦𝗮𝘂𝗰𝗲rer's stone 🪄



The 𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐈𝐏𝐋 💯 we all waited for 😍 | @Harry_Brook_88 pic.twitter.com/BV5Hc2Nm17 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 14, 2023 ×

Speaking after the contest, Brook was opened up on his approach in the innings and what helped him bring the three-figure mark.

"I think I was putting pressure on myself after the first few games. If you go on social media, people are calling you rubbish and you start to slightly doubt yourself a little bit,” Brook said in the post-match.

The England batter was one of the highly-rated stars before the start of the IPL season and lived up to the expectations. Brook scored an unbeaten 100 off 55 deliveries that saw him score 12 fours and 3 sixes and scored at a strike rate of 182.

"But I just went out there with a 'I don't care' mentality tonight and thankfully came up. There are a lot of Indian fans out there (on social media) who are going to say 'well done tonight' but they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up,” the England batter further added.

What happened in the contest?

Brook's maiden IPL century and Marco Jansen's fiery bowling spell sealed a 23-run victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Chasing 229 for victory, KKR didn't have a dream start to the massive challenge as they lost the Afghani wicket-keeping batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck 0(3). Bhuvneshar Kumar lured Gurbaz to clear the boundary but he ended up mistiming the shot and the ball went straight into the hands of Umran Malik. Venkatesh Iyer 10 (11) sought to replicate his performance against Gujarat Titans in the previous match but before he could do much, he became Marco Jansen's first wicket.

Earlier, aggressive batter Brook slammed this season's first century in 55 balls. In the last over Klaasen and Brook gathered 13 runs to guide their team's total to 228/4 in 20 overs.

SRH will next take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and will look to register their third win of the campaign.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE