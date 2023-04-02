IPL 2023: Smith for injured Williamson in Gujarat Titans? Here's Aussie batsman's reply

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have been dealt a blow as their star batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the tournament after injuring his knee in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Williamson will now be travelling back home to New Zealand for further assessment and treatment, as per the tweet by Gujarat. Titans, however, were able to win the match by five wickets, thanks to last-overs heroics of spinner Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia.

We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings.



While Titans haven't named a replacement yet, there are many who think Australian stalwart Steve Smith could be the perfect replacement for the Kiwi star. Smith is currently with the Star Sports' commentary team and is not playing in league.

The batter although, was asked about possibility of playing for Titans and said, "I don't know if I'll qualify, I didn't even put myself in the auctions. So I don't think there's even a possibility. So, maybe next year, we will see where we go."

"I think that would be a brilliant call, and Steve Smith is the kind of player they want, somebody who can play all kinds of gears. Plus with the new rules which he finds very cool, I'd love to see Smith's captaincy, we saw that and we were raving about it in the India-Australia series," he said. "And Hardik Pandya needs a bit of help, he confessed, 'I have no idea what my tactics are, so I'm going to leave it to the others.' So, that could be a great call actually," he added.

Smith has already played IPL for various teams including Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. He has so far played 103 matches in the IPL, scoring 2,485 runs at an average of 34.51. Smith has also managed to score 11 fifties and one hundred in the league.

Gujarat, meanwhile, face Delhi Capitals next on April 4 in an away game.

