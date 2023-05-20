IPL 2023: RR's Jos Buttler creates HORRIBLE record with latest duck against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals opening batsman Jos Buttler's hot-and-cold 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end with another duck - his fifth this season and third consecutively. With his latest score of naught, Buttler became the first player in the league to have five such instances in a single season.

Overall, Buttler has had a decent season, having scored 392 runs in 14 matches at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 139. The English white-ball skipper is also the second highest run-getter for the Royals behind his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal who has batted like a man possessed this season with 625 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 163. How did Butler start the season? After scoring most runs in 2022 IPL season, 863 in 17 games at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149 with four fifties and four hundred, Buttler started the current season the same with, hitting three fifties in the first four matches of the season for Royals. He started off by hitting a 22-ball 54 against SRH before scoring 51-ball 79 and 36-ball 52 against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in match three and four of Royals, respectively.

Also Read: Yusuf Pathan lashes out at Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone for laughing after being out vs Royals The mid-season blues After scoring 204 runs in the first four matches, Buttler got his first duck against the defending champions Gujarat Titans and has never looked the same ever since. Buttler's next score after the fifty against Super Kings read, 0, 40, 0, 27, 18, and 8.

The Royals also lost their way in the season as they lost couple of close games and found themselves at the cusp of getting eliminated from the season. The final slump Buttler, however, gave an indication of coming back to form at the time Royals needed it the most as he scored 95 and SRH in 11th game of the season. The hope although was short-lived as the 95th run against Hyderabad became Buttler's last run of the regular season.

The destructive batsman scored three back-to-back ducks after the innings vs Sunrises Hyderabad as Rajasthan completed their matches for the regular season.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE