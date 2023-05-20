IPL 2023: Yusuf Pathan lashes out at Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone for laughing after being out vs Royals

Punjab Kings became the third team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to crash out after losing a thriller against the Rajasthan Royals on May 19th in their last fixture of the season. Kings had a horrible start as they lost four wickets for 50 runs in 6.3 overs after being asked to bat first.

Liam Livingstone was the fourth wicket to fall and on a rather ridiculous shot given the circumstances Kings were in. Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, in particular, wasn't pleased with Livingstone's dismissal and his reaction afterwards which included the latter laughing off on getting out.

How Livingstone got dismissed?

In the seventh over the innings, bowled by Royals' pacer Navdeep Saini, the Englishman tried to scoop him over the fine leg on the second ball of the over but missed and the ball hit him above the left knee-roll. Livingstone, who was seen limping for a bit after being hit. Nonetheless, the batsman swung his bat wildly on the next ball and missed it completely as the timbers got shattered. Have a look at the video here:

What irked Yusuf Pathan?

After being dismissed, Livingstone had a smile on his face and that the reaction didn't please Pathan one bit. The former India cricketer, while commentating, said, "If were coach, captain or mentor of the Punjab Kings and you laugh after getting out that sort of shot then we'll never pick you again." Pathan's fellow commentator and former teammate Harbhajan Singh agreed to the thought.