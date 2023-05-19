Michael Vaughan set for BBC return after being cleared over racism claim

Former England captain Michael Vaughan will return to the BBC's cricket coverage after being cleared of making a racist remark earlier this year. Vaughan had been accused of using racist or discriminatory language towards a group of players of Asian ethnicity before a match for Yorkshire in 2009. But a Cricket Discipline Commission panel held in March found that charge was not proven.

BBC confirms Vaughan's return

The BBC confirmed on Friday that Vaughan would be a guest on the broadcaster's 'Today at the Test' highlights programme, initially for England's match against Ireland at Lord's from June 1. Vaughan will also be a summariser on the Test Match Special radio programme throughout the season, with England hosting Australia in five Ashes Tests.