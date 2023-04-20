IPL 2023: ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR KING KOHLI! Virat slams 600 fours during RCB's away tie vs PBKS

Virat Kohli, on Thursday (April 20), achieved another historic feat during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) face-off versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Leading the side, with a not-fully-fit Faf du Plessis playing only as an Impact Player, Kohli stitched an impressive 137-run opening stand and slammed a 47-ball 59. During his knock, he smashed 5 fours and a six and reached a big milestone.

Kohli now has 600 fours (603*) in the IPL. Thus, the 34-year-old has added another historic feat in his glittering IPL career.

In the list of most fours in IPL, Shikhar Dhawan is on top (730) followed by Delhi Capitals' (DC) captain David Warner (608). Kohli is the leading run-getter in the IPL, with 6,903 runs along with five centuries and 48 fifties.

At the coin toss, PBKS' stand-in captain Sam Curran opted to bowl first. Kohli stated, "Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us."