IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar's alignment isn't good, won't be able to generate pace, claims former Pak captain

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) won their third game in a row when they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs in match 25 of the IPL 2023 edition on Tuesday (April 18). Asked to bat first, MI rode on Cameron Green's 40-ball 64 and Tilak Verma's 37 to post a challenging 192 for 5. In reply, SRH were bundled out for 178 in 19.5 overs with Green, Cameron Bancroft and Riley Meredith taking two wickets each. Arjun Tendulkar also ended with a scalp, picking the last wicket, to take his maiden IPL scalp.

SRH needed 20 off the last six deliveries when captain Rohit threw the ball to Arjun. The inexperienced campaigner executed the yorkers and bowled well to take his side to a close win as former cricketers and experts of the game shared their opinions on Sachin Tendulkar's son. Joining the bandwagon, former Pakistan captain and keeper-batter Rashid Latif claimed that Arjun is still a work-in-progress and made a big statement.

Latif said on his Youtube channel, "He's (Arjun) in his initial stage. He has to do a lot of hard work. His alignment isn't good, he won't be able to generate pace."

He further opined, "If a good biomechanical consultant guides him, maybe he can add some pace to his bowling. It's quite a touchy subject, coaching and changing a player. Sachin could've done that himself but he relied on domestic cricket for that." Latif added, "Your base has to be strong. When he lands, he goes out instead of coming in. His balance isn't good, and that's impacting his pace. But again, it's still in the initial stage. He can go till 135kmph, he's a good batter. He can be a good player in 2-3 years."