IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Match preview and result prediction

Match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition will see the winless Delhi Capitals (DC) host the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Zealand on Thursday evening (April 20). The David Warner-led Delhi franchise have looked a pale shadow of themselves after five straight defeats and, hence, will be eager to get off the mark as the competition has already got intense between all other nine teams. Thus, DC will not like to be left behind and will aim to open their account versus KKR.

Talking about KKR, the Nitish Rana-led franchise have had a topsy-turvy ride. After five games, they have won two and lost three and, thus, need to pull up their socks. For them to become more consistent, they need the likes of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell -- two of their most experienced players -- to come good and deliver more often than not. They also need to fix their opening combination as the league stage is now nearing its halfway mark.

Match preview and result prediction of DC vs KKR: Match 28 is expected to go down to the wire as it will feature two sides who have not looked at their very best so far. The two games at the venue in this season has seen the surface have something for the bowlers, being a bit sticky, but it becomes better for batting as the game goes on. Expect another 170-180-plus affair with chasing team to start as favourites. In head-to-head, DC have won 14 whereas KKR have emerged victorious on 16 occasions in 31 face-offs overall. Expect the tide to turn in DC's favour this evening.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal