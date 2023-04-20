IPL 2023, Match 27th: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Match preview and result prediction

Injury-hit Punjab Kings will host the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in a first of the Thursday's doubleheader in IPL 2023. With Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone getting ruled out ahead of the LSG clash the last time, the team still managed to cross the line under a new skipper (Sam Curran) and with a new hero (Sikandar Raza) at the helm. Against RCB in an afternoon game this time, PBKS will aim to repeat heroics.

Although they have three wins in five games played, the Punjab side still hasn’t got the winning momentum on their side as they would have liked. While Dhawan looks certain to make a return to the XI, boosting the batting order at the top, Liam’s inclusion is still under question, more so given how Matthew Short has played so far.

In the bowling department, PBKS will depend on its new-ball bowlers in Arshdeep Singh and Protean Kagiso Rabada to do the magic early on. Considering Rahul Chahar hasn’t delivered up to the mark yet, the team would still bank on him to perform against the in-form pair of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell – both of whom wreaked havoc against CSK in the previous game.

Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza and Shahrukh Khan returning to form is a bonus for PBKS, who have missed the firepower in the lower order lately.

Talking about the travelling RCB team, they are coming off fresh from their narrow home defeat against Chennai Super Kings. The side that has relied on its top order to deliver on most occasions will have the same concerns moving ahead in the tournament. With RCB’s Indian players unable to find their feet as of now, the franchise will again want the trio of Virat Kohli, Faf and Maxwell to deliver with the bat. What’s best for them is Mohammed Siraj’s form, who surely will play as the x-factor.

However, given the pitch’s history at the venue, expect a change in the lineup, as Josh Hazlewood could get a game.

Result Prediction

Carrying the little momentum, they gained from the win over LSG, Punjab Kings at home will start as favourites against RCB.

Predicted XIs of both teams –

PBKS - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh