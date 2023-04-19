IPL 2023: LSG down RR in first home game of season, beat hosts by 10 runs in low-scoring affair

Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals in their first home game of the season as they got the better of the league leaders at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Asked to chase 155, Rajasthan lost wickets at regular intervals despite a good start and were left short of the target by 10 runs. Kyle Meyers was the hero of the contest for LSG having scored, 51 off 42 which proved to be the difference-maker.

RR fall short of target

Chasing 155, the hosts playing in their first home game in Jaipur got off to a great start as Jos Buttler (40) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) were in great touch. However, quick wickets and poor communication saw RR lose Jaiswal and Sanju Samson (2) and were left in a vulnerable situation. Devdutt Padikkal (26) showed resilience with the bat but lacked support at the other end with RR also losing Buttler at the wrong time.

In the end, Marcus Stoinis’ two wickets with the ball and 21 runs proved to be the biggest difference-maker. Avesh Khan scalped three wickets with the ball and held his nerves in the final over when RR needed 19 runs.

Kyle Mayers leads the charge for LSG

Half-century from Kyle Mayers guided Lucknow Super Giants to a score of 154/7 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

LSG skipper KL Rahul and in-form batter Kyle Mayers failed to provide a quick start. Boult kicked off the game with a maiden over. KL Rahul struggled throughout the powerplay, but he continued to survive as RR fielders continued to drop catches. In the fourth over Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped Rahul's catch for the first time. In the very next over Jason Holder failed to keep hold of the ball in his hands. LSG ended the powerplay with a score of 37/0.

LSG will next take on defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday, April 22 as they try to challenge for a place in the playoffs. On the flip side, Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

