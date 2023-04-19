IPL 2023: SHOCKING! Bats, other equipment stolen from Delhi Capitals players' kits

In a shocking incident, various bats and other items have been stolen from Delhi Capitals players' kit bag. Among the items apart from bats which have gone missing from DC players' kit are batting pads, shoes, thigh-pads and gloves as well.

According to the media outlet, the Indian Express, a total of 16 bats have been stolen. The players affected by the incident are DC skipper David Warner whoes three bats were stolen, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh lost two of his bats while wicketkeeper-batsman Phil Salt lost three. Indian youngster Yash Dhull also lost five of his bats.

The cost of bats stolen from the foreign players' kit bags was INR 1 lakh each, as per the Indian Express. The incident came to light when the players received their respective kits after coming back from Bangalore. The matter was escalated soon to the franchise officials who then raised a official complaint.

“All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags. This is the first time such an incident has happened and the matter was soon raised to the logistics department, police and later at the airport. The investigation is on,” a Delhi Capitals source confirmed to the Indian Express.

Speaking to the media outlet, DCP (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that they were informed about the incident on Tuesday evening when two people came to IGI airport to report the mass stealing.

“Our duty officer asked them to write a complaint with all the details and gave them a paper. They said that they would get all the details and will file a complaint. Appropriate legal action would be taken,” DCP Mahla said.

While DC managed to conduct a practice session on Tuesday, the players have contacted their agents for the new bats in the meantime. Delhi play their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 20.

