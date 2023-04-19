IPL 2023: Sachin posts CHEEKY tweet on son Arjun Tendulkar taking maiden wicket in MI vs SRH tie

Mumbai Indians bowler Arjun Tendulkar took first wicket of his IPL career against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which also helped MI close all the doors on SRH for their third win on the trot.

Bowling the last over with SRH needing 20 to win, Arjun got Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wicket on the fifth ball to bowl SRH out and get his first wicket. Arjun's father and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar was as happy as he could be on his son taking the maiden wicket.

Sachin, in a heartfelt gesture, posted a nice message on Twitter for both Mumbai Indians - the team he played for in IPL, and his son Arjun Tendulkar, though with cheeky twist.

“A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys! And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!” read the tweet by Sachin Tendulkar.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma was also full of praise of young Tendulkar and shared his thoughts on him at the post-match presentation.

“Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death,” said Rohit.

As for the match, Mumbai batted first and scored a healthy total of 192/5 in their 20 overs. For Mumbai, Cameroon Green played a defining knock of 64 off 40 balls while others batted around him. For SRH, Marco Jansen was the most effective bowler with two wickets but went for 43 runs in his four overs.

From SRH, Mayank Agrawal played an innings of 41-ball 48 while no other batter could hang around as they managed just 178 runs in 19.5 overs. For Mumbai, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith and Piyush Chawla took two wickets apiece.

