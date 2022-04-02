IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav breaks two impressive records with four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings

It has been a season of redemption for Umesh Yadav till now in the Indian Premier League. The India fast bowler was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in the end stages of the mega auction and after playing just two games in last year’s tournament, he was not touted as a major threat.

However, the 34-year-old has performed brilliantly for KKR this season and with eight wickets to his name, he currently wears the purple cap as the leading wicket-taker in the competition. Umesh was the pick of the bowlers once again on Friday as he claimed four scalps against Punjab Kings.

The four-wicket haul meant that Umesh Yadav has taken 33 wickets against Punjab Kings in his IPL career – the most by any bowler against a single opponent. On Friday, he went past teammate Sunil Narine (32 against PBKS), Lasith Malinga (31 against Chennai Super Kings) and the tournament’s current leading all-time wicket taker Dwayne Bravo who has 31 wickets against Mumbai Indians.

That was not the only record that Umesh claimed on Friday as he currently has the most number of ‘Player of the Match’ awards a single opposition. The fast bowler won his sixth POTM against Punjab Kings and went past ex-KKR all-rounder Yusuf Pathan who had 5 against Deccan Chargers.

Umesh and fellow pace bowler Tim Southee were brilliant against Punjab Kings as they claimed a combined seven wickets to bundle out the opposition for 137. In reply, it was an Andre Russell show as the West Indies all-rounder slammed 70 off 31 deliveries to guide the team to victory.