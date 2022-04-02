IPL 2022: Return of Lungi Ngidi? Delhi Capitals predicted XI against Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they take on Gujarat Titans in Mumbai on Saturday. The Rishabh Pant-led side rode good performances from Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to beat Mumbai Indians in their season opener.

It was a mixed outing for Delhi Capitals in their first game as Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets but the other bowlers failed to contain the Mumbai batsmen. In the batting department, a number of batsmen got good starts but it came down to the lower middle order to salvage the victory.

The other eye-catching factor in the game was the presence of just two overseas players in the Delhi playing XI - Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell. However, a number of their foreign options have joined the side now and they can be looking to field their full quota of four against Gujarat Titans.

Prithvi Shaw and Tim Seifert are expected to open the innings with Sarfaraz Khan replacing Mandeep Singh at No 3. Sarfaraz had a brilliant run in the domestic circuit and lot will be expected from him.

Skipper Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell will be the explosive options in the middle order with all-rounders Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel will be looking to repeat their heroics from the previous game.

Kuldeep Yadav will remain a great spin option for the Capitals and changes are expected in the pace department. With Khaleel Ahmed and Kamlesh Nagarkoti both struggling to check runs against Mumbai, Delhi can opt for the experienced duo of Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman to partner with Shardul Thakur.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman