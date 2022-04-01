IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar provides update on Indian Premier League return

WION Web Team
Apr 01, 2022

Deepak Chahar became the most expensive buy by CSK in IPL history. | Photo - IPL | Photograph:( Others )

Chennai Super Kings looked determined to get Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar in the mega auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and for the first time in their history, they paid the massive sum of INR 14 crore to acquire his services. However, the happiness was short-lived as Chahar picked up an injury and was ruled out of the initial stages of the IPL 2022.

The 29-year-old suffered a hamstring injury but he provided some good news for the CSK fans on Friday.

Chahar posted a picture of himself bowling at the National Cricket Academy nets and he looked well on the path to make a return in CSK colours.

In the Instagram story, he posted a clip of his bowling along with the caption – “Update on demand”.

Chahar has been a constant in the CSK bowling line up lately and his performance in the powerplay overs made him a lethal asset for the side. However, in his absence, CSK were forced to field a relatively young bowling unit which has struggled to perform till now under pressure.

The defending champions lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their season opener and on Thursday, they failed to defend a total of 210 against newcomers Lucknow Super Giants.

The bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul who stitched together a 99-run partnership and the duo of Evin Lewis and youngster Ayush Badoni came up with some late fireworks to guide their side to victory.

