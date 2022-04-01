IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan provides update on Suryakumar Yadav's availability for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians slumped to a four-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a glaring absence in their middle order was talented India batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

Yadav missed the start of the tournament as he was undergoing rebab after suffering a hairline fracture and his absence was felt by his side in their previous encounter.

Also read | IPL 2022: Dhoni, Gambhir's interaction goes viral after CSK-LSG clash - WATCH

However, former India pacer Zaheer Khan, who is currently the director of cricket operations for Mumbai Indians, confirmed that Yadav will be available for their next game against Gujarat Titans.

"Suryakumar Yadav is a retained player and has been a key member of this side and we are all eagerly waiting for him to take the field. In terms of his availability for the next game, yes, he is," Zaheer said in the pre-match press conference on Friday according to a PTI report.

Also read | IPL 2022: Dhoni becomes first wicketkeeper to reach impressive T20 milestone

Yadav has been a mainstay in the Mumbai Indians batting line-up for the last few years and his performances were vital in making them the most successful side in the tournament’s history.

"To have that kind of flexibility is always an advantage for any team. Tactically, you will have that advantage and that's how we are also looking at it. So, there is a possibility, or depending on the position we are playing and the conditions we are playing in, we might opt for those kind of options. But at the moment, the discussions are pretty much to stick with whatever has been working for us and whatever a player can bring in, in terms of maximum impact," Zaheer was quoted as saying.