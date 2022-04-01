From Chris Gayle to Kieron Pollard: Big-hitters with most sixes in IPL

IPL has been a huge hit over the years courtesy the presence of some clean strikers of the ball. Here's a list of top five batters with most sixes in IPL:

Chris Gayle. Photo (IPL/BCCI)

Having represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Universe Boss tops the list of batters with most sixes in IPL.

Gayle has 357 sixes in his glittering IPL career, where he has amassed 4,965 runs in 142 games, at 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96. Having withdrawn from IPL 2022, he is already gearing up for next year's season.

(Photograph:Others)