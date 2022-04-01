From Chris Gayle to Kieron Pollard: Big-hitters with most sixes in IPL

Having represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Universe Boss tops the list of batters with most sixes in IPL.
Gayle has 357 sixes in his glittering IPL career, where he has amassed 4,965 runs in 142 games, at 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96. Having withdrawn from IPL 2022, he is already gearing up for next year's season.
(Photograph:Others)
AB de Villiers (Photo IPL/BCCI)
AB de Villiers comes second in the list, having hit 251 maximums. He ended his IPL career after the conclusion of last year's edition, amassing 5,162 runs at a strike-rate of 151.68. In addition, he finished with as many as three IPL centuries (joint-fifth most).
(Photograph:Others)
Rohit Sharma (Photo IPL/BCCI)
Rohit Sharma features in the third spot. Hitman remains one of the biggest hitters in the white-ball formats. He has excelled even in the IPL, hitting third-most sixes -- 229*
Rohit has been a superstar in the cash-rich league. He has 5,652 runs -- third-most overall -- along with being the most-successful captain (with five titles). Overall, he has won the tournament for the most times by any player (six).
(Photograph:Others)
MS Dhoni (IPL/BCCI)
MS Dhoni, an IPL legend, occupies the fourth spot with as many as 221* sixes. He has also hit most sixes between 16-20 overs; a staggering 166*.
(Photograph:Others)
Kieron Pollard (Photo IPL/BCCI)
Kieron Pollard is at the fifth position. The veteran Mumbai Indians (MI) player has hit a total of 214* sixes so far. He will like to add more to his tally in the ongoing IPL 2022 edition in India.