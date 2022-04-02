WATCH: Commentators in splits as Babar Azam celebrates century while still on 99 in 2nd ODI vs Australia

Babar Azam left the commentators and fans on social media in splits as he celebrated his century while still batting on 99 during the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia on Friday. Chasing a massive target of 349 runs, Pakistan rode on centuries from Babar and Imam-ul-Haq to win the game by six wickets and level the three-match series 1-1.

During Pakistan's run-chase, Babar was seen celebrating passionately on the third ball of the 41st over when he thought he had completed his 15th ODI ton. However, there were no cheers from the crowd as the Pakistan skipper didn't realise he was still one run short of completing his century.

Babar was still on 99 when he hilariously ended up celebrating his hundred leaving the commentators in splits. The Pakistan captain later realised his error in judgement and celebrated once again when he completed his century in the same over. The incident left even the players in splits and Babar too was spotted smiling over the gaffe.

It was a brilliant batting display from Pakistan during the run-chase as the hosts bounced back to winning ways in the second ODI after losing the series-opener by 88 runs earlier this week. Openers Fakhar Zaman (67) and Imam (106) got Pakistan off to a strong start with a 118-run partnership for the first wicket.

While Zaman perished on 67 off 64 balls, Imam combined with skipper Babar to put on another solid partnership of 111 runs for the second wicket. Babar scored a brilliant 114 runs off 83 deliveries to set up a comfortable victory for Pakistan as the hosts wrapped up the run-chase with an over to spare.

The two teams will now meet in the final third ODI of the series on Saturday (April 04) with the series on the line. Earlier, Australia had defeated Pakistan 1-0 in the Test series and will be hopeful of repeating the feat in the ODIs as well.