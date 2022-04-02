IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Head-to-head record, trivia, stats and squads

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Lions will both look to continue their perfect start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they face each other in Pune on Saturday. Both teams we able to complete brilliant run chases in their respective season openers to clinch hard-fought victories.

The Delhi Capitals bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Ishan Kishan but three wickets from Kuldeep Yadav and a late onslaught from Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel meant that they handed Mumbai Indians their tenth consecutive defeat in the first game of an IPL tournament.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans found the going tough against Lucknow Super Giants but Rahul Tewatia and David Miller were able to clinch the game with just two balls to spare.

Here is all you need to know about the GT vs DC clash in IPL 2022:

Head-to-head

This is the first that Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be facing each other as the Hardik Pandya-led team made their debut in this year’s Indian Premier League.

Stats

The battle between Rishabh Pant and Rashid Khan will be an interesting one for all cricket fans and till now, Rashid has dominated the show. The spinner from Afghanistan has conceded just 78 runs in 71 deliveries against the left-hander and he has dismissed Pant twice in the IPL.

Trivia

India pacer Mohammed Shami took three wickets in the first game for Gujarat Lions and he has been lethal in powerplay overs in the recent years. Shami has a strike rate of 31.1 in the first six overs and since 2019, he has the third best strike rate overall among bowlers with 50+ wickets in IPL.

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal