IPL 2022 final: BCCI claims huge world record ahead of GT vs RR clash - WATCH

The IPL 2022 final is a great occasion for both the finalists Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans but it was the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) who ended up creating a world record even before a single ball was bowled. The cricket governing body broke the world record of creating the largest sports jersey in the world as they unveiled a jersey which had dimensions of 66/42 meters. The jersey, which was unveiled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, featured the logos of all ten competition franchises and the award was received by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

The closing ceremony held ahead of the IPL 2022 final saw performances from Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and award-winning music director and singer AR Rahman. Both performed songs from popular Bollywood movies and celebrated 15 years of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

Coming to the IPL 2022 final, RR won the toss and opted the field in the summit clash against GT. RR will be looking to win their first title since winning the tournament way back in 2008 while it will be a special feat for GT to win it in their debut season.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal