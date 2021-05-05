IPL 2021: Two bookies arrested after illegally entering stadium during RR vs SRH clash

Two bookies have been arrested after illegally entering the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the IPL clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 2.

The match between the RR and SRH was the last match before IPL 2021 was postponed due to the surging COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubbles.

According to ANI, the bookies were charged under various sections of the law for illegally entering the stadium. As per the news agency, both of them have been charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act, with an FIR, registered against the duo.

The duo have been sent to five-day police remand.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases across teams. The decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came on Tuesday after another couple of players tested positive for the dreaded virus. While the 14th edition of IPL isn’t cancelled, it wasn’t the first time there were COVID-19 cases in the bubble.

The BCCI said that it will do everything to arrange for the secure and safe passage for the return of all participants in IPL 2021.