IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS: Pitch report, weather and probable playing XIs for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match

IPL 2021's match 32 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday evening (September 21). Both sides have been involved in some thrilling encounters in the past and the same is expected when the two unpredictable teams meet for the second time in the season and first in the UAE leg.

Talking about the last time both sides met, in Mumbai, it was a high-voltage contest. Riding on KL Rahul's 91 and Deepak Hooda's whirlwind 64, off 28 balls, PBKS posted 221-6. It seemed that Rahul & Co. were set to lose, however, Sanju Samson's 119 went in vain as RR lost the contest in the final few balls to lose by 4 runs. Considering both sides remain alive in the playoffs race and are still in the bottom four, they will give their all in the upcoming contest.

Ahead of match 32, here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather and probable playing XI:

Weather and pitch report: The bigger outfield on one side could mean that the encounter won't be a high-scoring one as it was the case when both sides met early this year. The two-paced nature of the surface witnessed during the CSK-MI clash, on Sunday, gives a sneak peek of things to look forward to in the Dubai venue. On the weather, it is going to be another hot day, with humidity at 59 percent, and zero percentage of precipitation.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

Playing XIs

PBKS Probable XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Adil Rashid, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami

RR Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman/Tabraiz Shamsi.

