IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will see one-time winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday evening (September 21).

Both sides have been the perennial underachievers in the IPL history. Both RR and PBKS were also inconsistent in the first leg of the season and, thus, they will be eager to start off on a good note as the tournament is approaching the business end.

RR and PBKS have been involved in some humdingers in the recent past and another nail-biting clash is expected on Tuesday evening. Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.