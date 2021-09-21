IPL 2021: Karthik Tyagi's death-over heroics takes Sanju Samson-led RR to thrilling win over KL Rahul's PBKS

Match 32 of the IPL 2021 edition saw two perennial underachievers of the tournament in Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) and KL Rahul's Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday evening (September 21).

While it was expected to be a modest-scoring encounter, the match was a high-scoring affair where Rahul & Co. went down to Rajasthan Royals, by 2 runs, to start their second and final leg, in the UAE, in a disappointing note whereas this is a morale-boosting win for Samson & Co.

Opting to bowl first in Dubai, Rahul & Co.'s bowlers once again didn't start well as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis unleashed their attacking side from the word go. Lewis, who departed for a well-made 21-ball 36, fell with RR 54 for 1 in 5.3 overs. While Samson couldn't do much and fell for 4, Jaiswal continued to attack and kept the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace.

While Jaiswal fell at the stroke of his maiden IPL fifty, Liam Livingstone and Mahipal Lomror's scintillating cameos, filled with some attractive shots, kept RR ahead. Mohammed Shami's 3-fer and excellent death bowling from youngster Arshdeep Singh, who returned with 5 for 32, however, kept RR below the 200-run mark.

Chasing 186, PBKS were off to a flier with openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal timing the run-chase with ease, finding the gaps and running hard between wickets. Another 100-run stand from Mayank-Rahul took Punjab to a perfect start. Personal milestones came in the way for the two openers as Mayank surpassed the 2000-run mark in IPL history whereas Rahul crossed the 3,000-run mark with his sublime form, reclaiming the Orange Cap.

After the two openers left, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran kept Punjab on course for an easy win. The duo took the team to the last over, courtesy some brilliant fielding and death-over bowling from Rajasthan, but Karthik Tyagi kept his nerves to pull off a heist for his side, defending 4 runs and conceding only a single in the final over.

Tyagi finished with 2 for 29 whereas Mustafizur Rahman pulled things back with his economical spell, 0 for 30 (4). RR move to the fifth position whereas PBKS are in the seventh spot. Yet again, they have managed to throw away a game which was theirs to lose.