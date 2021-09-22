IPL 2021, DC vs SRH, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will see the hot favourites and second-positioned Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the bottom-lying Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday evening (September 22).

The match will give the Rishabh Pant-led DC franchise another chance to reclaim the top spot after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the top-ranked side following their win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 19 (Sunday). For the SRH camp, they need to start afresh after a horrible run in the first leg of the season which saw them win only one game from seven encounters.

DC have been bolstered by the return of their regular captain Shreyas Iyer. Though Iyer won't be captaining the side with Pant named skipper for the remainder of the season after a dream start, the presence of Iyer, R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, etc. make DC the firm favourites before the SRH tie. Will the Orange Army revamp and surprise other teams in the second and final leg?

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.