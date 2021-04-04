IPL 2021- Brad Hogg feels this batsman should open alongside Virat Kohli

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has given his take on who should open alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Hogg was impressed by Devdutt Padikkal's performance last season and believes that he should open with Kohli.

“They will have Padikkal open the batting. I think he did a fantastic job last year and is another Indian talent coming through. Opening the batting with him will be Virat Kohli. I think that is his prime position. He will be able to time the ball, pierce the gaps during the powerplay. His role will be to bat through the whole innings,” Brad Hogg stated in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Brad Hogg believes RCB have a strong top six this season.

"You have got AB de Villiers coming in at no. 3 and then Glenn Maxwell to finish off the innings at no. 4. I will have Dan Christian coming in at no. 5, another power-hitter, and Mohammed Azharuddeen. I think that particular six would be dominant in this year's IPL," Brad Hogg said.

Brad Hogg's predicted XI for RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, and Yuzvendra Chahal.