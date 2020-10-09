IPL 2020: Scott Styris names the best skipper he came across

New Zealand's former all-rounder and currently a commentator in this year's Indian Premier League Scott Styris has named the best captain he came across.

According to the Kiwi, his former skipper and current Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming is the best captain he came across.

Styris said: "Stephen Fleming is the best captain I’ve come across. And he coaches the way he captained."

Fleming has been in news for losing his cool during a press conference in the on-going Indian Premier League. This is after CSK's disappointing run in IPL 2020.

To this Styris said: "It’s happened a lot (in the past too). But I think we got to focus on why he was grumpy. He talked about the processes, he wasn’t happy with it, those are the little things you can control whether you win or lose."

During the show, his co-commentator Brian Lara said Fleming just wants to get the best out of CSK players. “He will be a little animated. He wants to get the best out of his players. He can’t do it himself,” Lara said.

Chennai Super Kings were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders making it their fourth loss in IPL 2020.