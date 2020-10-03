IPL 2020: CSK's Fleming loses cool when asked about Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni's batting position

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming lost his cool, during the post-match press conference after the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, when the former New Zealand skipper was asked why Kedar Jadhav was sent to bat at no. 4 ahead of MS Dhoni.

Kedar came out to bat at no. 4 in a pressure chase but failed to deliver with the bat again as he scored a 10-ball three piling more pressure on the batting unit. Kedar was sent out to bat after early dismissals of Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu. However, the Indian batsman failed to make a mark again as Chennai Super Kings suffered their three defeats in a row in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

In the post-match press conference, a reporter asked why Kedar was sent out to bat ahead of Dhoni that too in a pressure chase. However, Fleming lost his cool after hearing the question as the CSK head coach said Dhoni is primarily a middle-to-backend player while adding Kedar has been playing in the floater role.

Reporter: What was the thought process behind sending Kedar Jadhav ahead of MS Dhoni?

Fleming: Really? I said really, it's a question? Well, he's (Kedar Jadhav) our number four, Dhoni primarily is a middle-to-backend player. Kedar Jadhav is our No.4, he plays dual roles where if we get off to a good start, he might move down and let Dhoni up but when your losing early wickets then your No.4 batsman goes in so... You can't keep, no I'll stop there.

CSK have now three of their four matches so far in IPL 2020 and will have to get back to winning ways if they want to qualify to the playoffs.

