IPL 2020: Ben Stokes to arrive in UAE tonight, confirms Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals' star all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to return to the Indian Premier League tonight. The Royals took to Twitter to share the picture of Ben Stokes en route to the UAE.

He will be joining the team after missing a couple of games in the IPL 2020.

Ben Stokes was in New Zealand to attend his ailing father. While leaving for UAE, Stokes posted pictures on Instagram with his family and wrote: 'goodbyes never get easier'.

According to the rules in Indian Premier League, Stokes will go through mandatory quarantine of six days upon his arrival in UAE. The English are most likely to feature in the match against Delhi Capitals on October 14. There are possibilities of him even playing against SRH on October 11, but it is likely to be too early for the player.

Stokes has not been on the cricket pitch ever since his pullout from the Test series against Pakistan, which was played earlier this summer. He pulled out to be with his father, who was diagnosed with cancer and is currently in New Zealand.

Stokes began training this month, he took to social media to post some pictures. He was seen practising with the red ball. He captioned it: "Wrong colour ball but training's training".