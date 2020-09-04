IPL 2020 schedule: Chennai Super Kings likely to face Mumbai Indians in opener - Report

In what comes as good news for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fans, all Chennai Super Kings players, who were not in quarantine, have tested negative for COVID-19. CSK are now set to commence their practice session after completing their quarantine phase and will look forward to take to the field in the lucrative T20 tournament.

As per a report in TOI, CSK have been unofficially informed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that they will play the season opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19 with the schedule officially expected to be released on Friday.

After the news of 13 members including two players in the CSK contingent broke out, the BCCI delayed the announcement of IPL 2020 schedule. Speculation was rife that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could play Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener of 13th edition of IPL.

However, the board is happy with the latest round of results and how the virus hasn’t spread to other teammates. Now, they are planning to release the schedule with CSK vs MI as opener.

"It's not a problem at all. We will be happy to play game 1 if we are asked to," a CSK source told TOI.

However, CSK will be without Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad while Suresh Raina have opted out of IPL 2020. Even Harbhajan Singh is likely to pull out of the tournament. Without much training, it will be a massive challenge for CSK to hit the ground running when IPL starts.

IPL 2020 is schedule to commence from September 19 in the UAE with the final slated to be held on November 10.



