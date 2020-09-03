IPL 2020: Member of BCCI medical team tests positive for COVID-19 - Report

While there is massive anticipation surrounding the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scheduled to kick-start on September 19, COVID-19 has already left an impact in the lucrative tournament as after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent, one member from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

The latest positive case takes the tally to 14. However, the positive member of the BCCI medical team was tested in India and didn’t leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the cash-rich tournament is scheduled to be played.

As per BCCI SOPs, testing is rigorous on everyone who is involved in IPL 2020. A webinar was held by the BCCI last week, where members of the BCCI medical team answered queries from players and franchises in a bid to clear their doubts of bio-secure bubble protocols and other safety guidelines.

ALSO READ: When will IPL 2020 schedule release? BCCI president Sourav Ganguly clears up the air

However, some IPL teams failed to get in touch with the medical expert in the BCCI medical team after the webinar. Reportedly, the person has been moved to a separate quarantine facility and is self-isolating. But no confirmation has been issued by the board on this matter yet.

Moreover, two people at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru have also tested positive for the coronavirus but they are not linked to IPL 2020.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Four ICC Elite Panel umpires to officiate in league

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly, to ABP News, confirmed that IPL 2020 schedule will be out on Friday (September 4) if the final details are cleared on Thursday. It was apparently delayed due to COVID-19 cases in the CSK camp.

Even the BCCI has acquired necessary exemptions on quarantine for players and staff which means no one participating in IPL will have to self-isolate when travelling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi or Sharjah to Abu Dhabi for matches. Abu Dhabi has strict quarantine rules in place as compared to other Emirates with new positive cases in UAE touching 735 as reported on Wednesday.