When will IPL 2020 schedule release? BCCI president Sourav Ganguly clears up the air

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is set to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but to everyone’s surprise the schedule of the tournament hasn’t been released yet. The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has now revealed when the schedule of IPL 2020 will release.

Speaking to ABP News, BCCI president Ganguly said that the board is looking to release the fixture list on Friday (September 4) given the final details are sorted out by Thursday.

Reportedly, BCCI was set to release the fixture earlier but with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp getting stuck by COVID-19 after 13 members of their contingent tested positive for the virus, the schedule wasn’t released. The rest of the CSK contingent have tested negative for coronavirus and the Yellow Army is now awaiting another set of results before commencing their preparation for IPL 2020.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians sign Australia's James Pattinson as Lasith Malinga's replacement

However, with the rest of the CSK contingent being fine and other franchises doing well in the bio-secure environment, BCCI is all set to issue the fixture list of IPL 2020.

While it is yet to be known whether the entire schedule will be released or it will come out in parts, fans must be waiting to know the dates of when their favourite team play.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Suresh Raina reveals reason behind leaving CSK camp, gives hint of a comeback

Meanwhile, the BCCI has been handed exemption from quarantine for all the franchise and now players will not have to self-isolate upon travelling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi or Sharjah to Abu Dhabi. However, everyone associated with IPL 2020 will have to maintain the strict protocols linked to the bio-secure environment created by the respective franchises.

