IPL 2020: Suresh Raina reveals reason behind leaving CSK camp, gives hint of a comeback

Suresh Raina on Wednesday revealed the reason behind him leaving the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp ahead of much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. There were many reports citing different theories but Raina has now come out in public to reveal what made him return back to India.

Raina said that there was something that needed to be addressed immediately on a personal front while adding that he might even return back to the Super Kings camp for IPL 2020. The swashbuckling southpaw said that he has a young family and was worried about them during this time of global pandemic.

“It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front. CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very important to me and this was a tough decision. There is no issue between CSK and me. Nobody will just turn their back on Rs 12.5 crore and walk away without a solid reason. I might have retired from international cricket but I'm still young and I am looking forward to playing for them in the IPL for the next 4-5 years,” Raina told Cricbuzz.

Speculation surrounding Raina’s sudden exit was rife when Srinivasan termed him as ‘Prima Donna’ while adding that sometimes success can get into the head of players among other comments. However, the Super Kings boss clarified that he was misquoted.

Speaking of Srinivasan, Raina said: “He is like a father figure to me and he's always stood by me and is close to my heart. He treats me like his younger son and am sure a lot of what he said was taken out of context. Ek baap apne bacche ko daant sakta hai(A father can scold his son). He didn't know the real reasons for me leaving when he gave those comments. Now he's been informed about them and he even sent me a message thereafter. We've chatted about it and both CSK and I just want to get over with it.”

Raina didn’t rule out the possibility of returning to Chennai Super Kings camp for IPL 2020 and lauded the BCCI and CSK team management for doing a commendable job with the bio-secure environment and organising IPL 2020 in UAE.

“I've been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again.

“The team management and BCCI are doing a very commendable job keeping everyone safe. This has never been done before and its new for everyone. It's a highly secure environment and no one without access can move anywhere. We were all inside our rooms with no human interaction and there was a test every 2 days,” Raina said.

“I have a young family back home and I was concerned about the fact that if something happened to me, unka kya hoga?(what'll happen to them). My family is most important to me and I am really concerned for them during these times. I haven't seen my kids for more than 20 days, even after coming back, since I am in quarantine,” he added.

Raina further spoke about the horrific incident involving his family in Pathankot, Punjab, where his uncle was slaughtered to death by assailants as he said it was his responsibility to return home and take care of them.

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020 ×

“The Pathankot incident was horrible and has really been very disturbing for everyone in our family. And it was my responsibility to come back and take care of them. But since I've returned, I've been in quarantine here. So, I still have to go meet my parents and my buawho are all in great distress,” Raina said.

