Watch: COVID-19 positive Deepak Chahar inspires as CSK share his leg-day workout video

Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday shared a video of pacer Deepak Chahar, who is seen completing his ‘leg day’ workout from his quarantine room ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Deepak Chahar is one of the two players who have tested positive for COVID-19 from the CSK camp but is turning this setback into a comeback.

“Thank you so much for your wishes and prayers. I am recovering well and hopefully will be back soon,” started Chahar as the video skipped to the leg exercises. Chahar, who is undergoing self-isolation after testing positive for the dreaded coronavirus is seen using water and ice buckets as weights for his workout.

"Thank you all for your love and prayers Folded hands..I am better now and trying my best to keep myself fit..hopefully you will see me in action very soon.. Keep showering your love Red heartand never miss your leg day Grinning face with smiling eyes#ipl #legday #ipl2020 #recovery," Chahar captioned the video on Twitter.

Chahar is crucial to CSK squad and their hopes rely a lot on how the seamer delivers in the UAE. Having been mighty successful for CSK in IPL under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Chahar has become one of the regular members of Indian senior team as well, in limited-overs cricket.

Thank you all for your love and prayers 🙏..I am better now and trying my best to keep myself fit..hopefully you will see me in action very soon..

Keep showering your love ❤️and never miss your leg day 😁#ipl #legday #ipl2020 #recovery pic.twitter.com/MXetVO7vob — Deepak chahar (@deepak_chahar9) September 1, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, all members of the CSK contingent, barring those who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, have tested negative for the virus after their tests were conducted on Monday. They are scheduled to undergo another test on September 3 and if the results are negative then the Yellow Army can start training from September 5.

Stay strong brother 💪🏻 hoping for your speedy recovery and all my prayers for you 🙏🏻 get well soon @deepak_chahar9 pic.twitter.com/koFKTmORqX — Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) August 29, 2020 ×

“All members have tested negative expect those who had tested positive. The two players who tested positive can't be tested before they complete their quarantine period as per norms,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told WION on Tuesday.

CSK were scheduled to start their training from September 1 but the tests revealed that 13 members including two players had tested positive for the virus, pushing their quarantine period for another week.

Suresh Raina has also returned to India citing personal reasons. CSK CEO confirmed on Friday that Raina remains unavailable for IPL 2020 and they are yet to decide on whether to bring in a substitute for the southpaw or not.

“Raina unavailable for this edition of IPL. We are yet to decide whether to rope in a replacement,” the CSK CEO told WION.

IPL 2020 is set to start from September 19 with the final scheduled on November 10 in UAE.

