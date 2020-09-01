IPL 2020: CSK players, staff test negative for COVID-19; to undergo another test

After going through the lows in last week, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) received some good news as all their members have tested negative for COVID-19 after reports of the tests, which were conducted on all the members of the CSK contingent on Monday, came out.

Earlier, two players and other staff members tested positive for the dreaded virus before Suresh Raina pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. While fans started to bother about team’s fate in the tournament, they have been handed good news now as all the members of the CSK contingent have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Another test will be conducted on every member of the CSK contingent on September 3 and upon testing negative, they can commence their training and preparations for IPL 2020. The two players, who tested positive for COVID-19 will have to wait a bit longer as they can’t start training before September 12.

After members of the team tested positive for COVID-19, the entire CSK contingent went into another week of quarantine.

Meanwhile, two overseas players in Faf du Plessis and Lungisani Ngidi have also joined CSK after arriving in Abu dhabi on Monday.The South African duo went straight into quarantine.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Australia's Adam Zampa replaces Kane Richardson in Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Also, Suresh Raina on Tuesday broke his silence for the first time since leaving the CSK camp as he urged the government to take prompt action against those who slaughtered his uncle to death in an attack on his family in Pathankot, Punjab.

“What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support,” Raina wrote.

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020 ×

ALSO READ: Australia's Hazlewood concerned about COVID-19 cases at IPL side

“Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb,” he added in another tweet.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final slated to be played on November 10 in UAE.

