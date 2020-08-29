Suresh Raina to miss IPL 2020 due to personal reasons

Chennai Super Kings on Saturday announced that Suresh Raina will be missing the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons. The development comes as a huge blow to Chennai Super Kings as Raina has been a force to reckon with in IPL.

The southpaw was looking in high spirits and sounded excited for IPL 2020 but unfortunately, fans won't see him don the yellow jersey in the 13th edition of IPL.

While the exact reason of Raina missing IPL 2020 is not yet known, CSK have offered complete support to Raina and his family in their statement.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan via CSK twitter handle on Saturday.

KS Viswanathan

Earlier on Friday, at least 10 members of CSK contingent in Dubai tested positive for COVID-19 and reportedly, it includes one of the names of Indian bowling department in it. While no official confirmation has been provided yet, the entire CSK squad will undergo another COVID-19 test. CSK have also extended their quarantine period by another week after they were scheduled to start practicing of Friday.

On August 15, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket after MS Dhoni called it quits. The duo took to social media platform Instagram to hang their boots.

In IPL, Raina run-getter has amassed 4527 runs from 164 IPL games for CSK. The No.3 batsman featured in 158 consecutive games for CSK before missing his first game in the 2018 season with a calf injury.