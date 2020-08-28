IPL 2020: KKR and MI to start training after relaxation of Abu Dhabi quarantine norms

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to commence their training camp in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Friday after relaxation of quarantine rules for both the franchises. Due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi, the quarantine rules are stricter in comparison to Dubai norms.

While Dubai has only seven-day quarantine period, Abu Dhabi has a 14-day phase of self-isolation, which worried both KKR and MI. However, the quarantine period was given relaxation by KKR and MI after consultation between the BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board.

Six franchises are staying in Dubai hotels and MI and KKR have found base in Abu Dhabi. Many teams have started their practice sessions in Dubai with MI and KKR set to commence their practice from Friday.

On Wednesday, one of the MI staff had appealed to the BCCI to allow them to train after completion of a seven-day quarantine phase.

The two teams – KKR and MI – can now conduct their first practice session in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening. Mumbai Indians are staying in the St Regis Saadiyatisland Resort.

The likes of Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals were the first franchises to start their training sessions are teams gear up for the much-awaited IPL 2020 in UAE.

Interestingly, the schedule for IPL 2020 is yet to be announced and there is much anticipation surrounding the fixture list. However, going by Rohit Sharma’s congratulatory message on MS Dhoni’s retirement post, Chennai Super Kings might face Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 season opener on September 19. The final of IPL 2020 is scheduled to be held on November 10.