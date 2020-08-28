IPL 2020: Members of Chennai Super Kings contingent test positive for COVID-19

Members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scheduled to start from September 19. CSK were to start their training sessions from Friday but postponed it till September 1 after it was found that 12 members of CSK contingent tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

While reports say that as many as members have tested positive for COVID-19, there has been no official confirmation about it either from CSK or the BCCI. According to a report in TOI, members had tested positive after they landed in Dubai, their base for IPL 2020. The names of the player or staff who tested positive for the dreaded virus are not yet known.

WION has learned that no support staff member has tested positive and only a member of social media team and two net bowlers have returned positive. An official statement is likely to be released by CSK shortly.

As a result of positive cases, CSK will now have to extend their quarantine period for another week. It was earlier reported that they have extended their quarantine phase till September 1. Chennai Super Kings have reached Dubai on August 21 and completed their mandatory six-day quarantine period put in place by IPL.

The report says that that the entire CSK squad, including support staff and officials, underwent their fourth COVID-19 test on Friday. The results of the latest tests will come out on Saturday.

A source though said that CSK had taken all the necessary precautions upon reaching Dubai. "Even when football started in Europe, a few players had tested positive. So with eight IPL teams and over 1000 members, this was a possibility. This could have happened to any team. It is just unlucky that it has happened to CSK despite taking all kinds of precautions," the source told TOI on Friday.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is scheduled to kick-start from September 19.

