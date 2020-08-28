IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings extend quarantine period, to commence training from September 1

Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Chennai Super Kings have extended their quarantine period and will now commence their training camp from September 1. CSK reached Dubai on August 21 and were slated to start their training camp on Friday but have now extended their quarantine phase put in place by the IPL.

However, there is no confirmation on why CSK have opted to extend their quarantine period and stay indoors at the team hotel in Dubai.

As per IPL’s COVID-19 SOP, all the franchise will have to undergo three tests on Day 1, 3 and 5 upon landing in Dubai and can start training only after all test come out negative.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, other teams are also monitoring developments in the CSK camp and one franchise official have urged the IPL to issue an advisory to all the teams to update about COVID-19 test results on all teams.

The latest development means that Chennai Super Kings will be the last team to commence training for IPL 2020 after Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab already completed their training sessions. Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are set to hold their first training session on Friday whereas Delhi Capitals will start training on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings, before jetting off to the UAE, held a short conditioning camp for the domestic players in Chennai from August 15-20 and was attended by the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma among others.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is set to start from September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on Novmber 10 in the UAE.